Private family services for Wilma M. Patriok (nee Carstensen), age 83, were held at Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home of Eastlake. Mrs. Patriok was born on September 8, 1936 in Husum, Germany, and passed away on October 26, 2019. Wilma was a Willowick resident for 30 years before moving to Willoughby. She retired from the WE School System, where she was a Librarian for many years. She continued her love for books by serving in the Breckenridge Library until she was no longer able. Wilma loved to play cards, Mahjong, watching sports and liked a good salmon meal, but her true love was spending time with family. Wilma was the beloved wife of the late Hans; loving mother of Michael (Cheryl) and Steven (Hilary); cherished grandmother of Matthew and Ryan. Interment will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ().
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019