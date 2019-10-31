Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home
36000 Lake Shore Boulevard
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 953-4600
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Patriok
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma M. (Carstensen) Patriok


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma M. (Carstensen) Patriok Obituary
Private family services for Wilma M. Patriok (nee Carstensen), age 83, were held at Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home of Eastlake. Mrs. Patriok was born on September 8, 1936 in Husum, Germany, and passed away on October 26, 2019. Wilma was a Willowick resident for 30 years before moving to Willoughby. She retired from the WE School System, where she was a Librarian for many years. She continued her love for books by serving in the Breckenridge Library until she was no longer able. Wilma loved to play cards, Mahjong, watching sports and liked a good salmon meal, but her true love was spending time with family. Wilma was the beloved wife of the late Hans; loving mother of Michael (Cheryl) and Steven (Hilary); cherished grandmother of Matthew and Ryan. Interment will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ().
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -