Windsor "Win" R. Kallay, age 69 of Fairport Harbor, a retired chemist, passed away Nov. 2, 2019 at his home. Born Jan. 14, 1950 in Painesville to Windsor and Helen (nee: Kovach) Kallay, he had been a lifelong area resident.He worked for Lake County Health Dept., CEI, RMI, EA Group and he retired from Eckart Inks. Win was an active member of the Fairport Harding athletic, band and academic boosters; helped Debbi run the football, basketball & baseball concession stands; was the photographer for the yearbook and sports programs; and school board member. He enjoyed watching Notre Dame Football, Formula One Racing, celebrating Halloween and Christmas. He was a lifelong lab chemist and enjoyed reading, watching James Bond, photography, relaxing, was obsessed with mowing his lawn, although his greatest love was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Debbi (nee: Cramer) of Fairport; daughters: Dr. Amanda (James White) Kallay of Painesville and Dr. Holly (Paul) West of Eastlake; grandchildren: Olivia and Liam White, Paul West Jr. and Baby Boy West due in January. He was preceded in death by his parents.A funeral service will be at 11am on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Fairport Harbor, 538 Fifth Street (please use on street parking) Fairport Harbor, OH with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at the funeral home.Donations suggested in his name to the or an animal .Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 4, 2019