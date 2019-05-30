Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
8560 Mentor Ave.
Mentor, OH
View Map
Winfred Adolph Mueller


Winfred Adolph Mueller Obituary
Winfred Adolph Mueller, age 92, of Mentor, passed away May 29, 2019 at the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland, surrounded by those he loved.Win was born August 25, 1926 in Cleveland, the son of the late Edmund and Valeska (Fuhs) Mueller. Win attended St. Mary Elementary School in Painesville. He graduated from Thomas W. Harvey High School in 1945.Drafted into the U.S. Army in 1945, at the age of 18, while he was a senior in high school. Win served two years during the occupation and reconstruction of Japan. Win’s first job for 25 years was managing a custom woodworking mill in Painesville, where he acquired his skill as a cabinet maker. He played basketball and baseball in high school and enjoyed watching professional sports.Win is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Ann (Shelby) Mueller, whom he married July 23, 1949. Loving father of Karen (Bob) Krivanek, Bob (Donna) Mueller, Kim Koynock, Mark Mueller, Mike (Kim) Mueller and Mary (Dan) Cox. Grandfather of Kelly (Mike) Monnin, Nicholas (Derek O’Grady) Mueller, Kristine Koynock, Jessica Koynock, Kaleigh Mueller, Matthew Mueller, Elizabeth Cox and Jack Cox; and great-grandfather of Wynn, Paige, Madalynn, Joseph and Lorelei.The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Monday June 3, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please meet at church.Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.Contributions may be made in Mr. Mueller’s memory to the Adopt–A-Student Program through St. Mary’s School in Mentor; please make checks payable to St. Mary of the Assumption School. Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com
Published in News-Herald on May 31, 2019
