Wini (Moore) Boepple
Wini Boepple (née Moore), 83, of Mentor, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Hospice at Heartland of Willoughby. She was born June 9, 1937, in Staten Island, New York and was a resident of Mentor. Survivors are her husband, Bruce, to whom she was married for 41 years; daughters, Paula (Dale) Hayward; Kelli (Greg) Wisen; Erin-deceased (Fred) Lisching and sons, Paul Kirkpatrick, Shawn (Tereasa-deceased) Kirkpatrick, Thomas (Yejing Yang) Kirkpatrick, Rob (Tammy) Kirkpatrick, Tim (Lori) Kirkpatrick and Step-son, Adam (Amanda) Boepple. She is preceded in death by a son, James Joseph, and daughter Erin Lishing. She was also a grandmother to 13 and great-grandmother to nine. There will be no services per her wishes. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Disease Research at michaeljfox.org. The Boepple Family would like to thank Hospice of Heartland of Willoughby, doctors and nurses who took care of her during these trying times we are facing, knowing that family could not visit her. www.blessingcremation.com.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
