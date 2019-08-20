Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Winifred Snell Smith


1928 - 2019
Winifred Snell Smith Obituary
Winifred J. Snell Smith, age 91, passed away July 7, 2019 at Hospice of the Valley Ryan House in Phoenix, Arizona.
She was born April 25, 1928, in Chardon, Ohio, to the late Charles and Helen (Buell) Cobb. Mrs. Smith resided in Painesville Twp., Willoughby and Independence before moving to Phoenix seven years ago to be with her son.
Mrs. Smith retired as Cafeteria Manager at the Riverside Local Schools in Painesville Twp. in 1987. She was an active member of Painesville Church of the Nazarene during her time in the area.
She is survived by her sons, Roger Snell, of Phoenix, AZ, with whom she resided for the last eight years, and Michael Snell, of Perry, Ohio; three grandchildren, Matthew Lanzi, Nicholas Lanzi, and Eric Snell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 56 years, Delbert Snell; and Chester Smith, to whom she was married for seven years; brothers, Roger and Dorman Cobb; and sisters, Jenelyn Janssen, Maurine Paton, Carol Stree.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077.
Online condolences, information and flower orders at: www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
