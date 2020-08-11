1/1
Winston Thoburn Bachmann
Services for Winston Thoburn Bachmann, 93, of Willoughby, will be at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. S. Shane Nanney of First Presbyterian Church of Willoughby will officiate at the service. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Social distancing protocols will be observed and masks will be required. Mr. Bachmann passed on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Mentor Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mentor. Born May 2, 1927, in Wheeling, WV, he was a longtime Lyndhurst resident before moving to Breckenridge Village in Willoughby in 2007. He was a United States Navy veteran and a member of the former First Presbyterian Church of East Cleveland, and a current member of The First Presbyterian Church of Willoughby. He also enjoyed getting together and having lunch with fellow retirees from General Electric, playing tennis, and volunteering at the A.M. McGregor Home. Mr. Bachmann was employed as a chemist at the General Electric Corporation Lamp Division at various locations in the Cleveland area. He retired in 1993 after 40 years of service. Survivors are his wife of 56 years, Mary Frances (King) Bachmann; sons, Stephen (Katharine) Bachmann of Mt. Shasta, CA; Glen (Pamela) Bachmann of Gilbert, AZ and Scott (Hiroko) Bachmann of Yokosuka, Japan; grandchildren, Christopher, Jacob, Abigail and Douglas; and brother, Stewart Bachmann of Nashville, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ethel (Burris) Bachmann and brother, Woodward Bachmann. Final resting place will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wheeling, WV. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to The First Presbyterian Church of Willoughby, 4785 Shankland Road, Willoughby, OH 44094.


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2020.
