Wirt Franklin Maynor III, known to many as “Jeff”, died July 23, 2019 at Grace Hospital in Bedford.
Most recently a resident of Concord Twp., Jeff was born April 5, 1944 in Warren, and grew up in Mullens, West Virginia and Champion Twp., Ohio before moving to the Cleveland area to work as a television news anchor and reporter.
After beginning his journalism career at WKBN in Youngstown, he worked at Cleveland TV stations WJW Channel 8 in the 1970s, WEWS Channel 5 in the 1980s and WKYC Channel 3 from 1993 until his retirement in 2011.
As a TV personality Jeff was passionate about getting the story right and telling it in a way that was energetic and entertaining. He admired performers and entertainers of all kinds, and loved learning and talking about the histories of American entertainment from the circus to Hollywood and especially early rock n’ roll. Jeff loved music and loved sharing it with family, friends and viewers.
In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling and serving the Champion High School Alumni Association.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy; son, Justin; daughter, Beth (Robert) Waters; grandchildren, Chloë, Jade, Cooper, June, and Juliet; and his sister Laura Maynor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wirt F. Jr. and Ruth Maynor; and his sister, Daña Alder.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Ave., Warren, OH 44483.
In lieu of flowers and in memory of Jeff, contributions may be made to the .
Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.
Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 4, 2019