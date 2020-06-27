Sgt. Wolfgang Kyle Weninger, USMC, MARSOC Raider, age 28; died tragically during a training exercise June 16, 2020; cherished son of Ernst Weninger (wife Dawn) and Michelle Henry (nee Jaycic) (husband Scott Henry); devoted brother of Drew Weninger and McKinley and Milo Henry; beloved grandson of Sandra Jaycic (nee Vitale) and the late Michael Jaycic, Blanka (nee Scherer) and Andrew Weninger; loving nephew of Terri (Michael) George, Michael (Carla) Jaycic, Stephen Weninger, Attila (Patricia) Weninger, Mark (Julie) Weninger, and the late Karl (Susan) Weninger; dearest great-nephew and cousin of many, especially the Henry family; devoted companion to Shannon Riggins of NC.Depending when and how you knew him, determined if he was Kyle or Wolf for you. Kyle lived the last 5 years in North Carolina since his enlistment in the Marine Corps. He grew up in Auburn Township and graduated from Kenston High School in 2010. Kyle and his family are long-time members of Holy Angels Parish. After graduating High School, he continued his football career while attending both Catholic University and Valparaiso University, then finished schooling at Kent State University before choosing his military career. Kyle was an accomplished and avid hockey player to this day and enjoyed golf, fishing, and motorcycles. He was a true outdoorsman. Yet he always loved his karaoke times. His music choices covered all genres and many decades. Kyle was artistic, specifically in designing tattoos. He loved people, being a Marine MARSOC Raider, being a part of any team, and especially being a Special Forces Operator. Kyle loved being with his family especially for Turkey Bowls, visiting the lake house, fishing trips to Canada and family vacations. His family remembers Kyle as being just fun, out-going, full of life, sarcastic, caring, humble, humorous, hard-working, fiercely loyal, dedicated, and always a natural leader. He will be deeply missed by many and his spirit will live on in those that knew him best. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested in memory of Kyle to The MARSOC Foundation (Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command) which provides benevolent support to Marines, Sailors, and families. Donations online at www.MarineRaiderFoundation.org – to donate by check, make payable and send to Marine Raider Foundation, PO Box 17454, Fountain Hills, AZ 85269. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Anselm Catholic Church (MASKS REQUIRED), 12969 Chillicothe Rd, Chesterland, following with Military Honors. (live-stream available - visit funeral home website) Private Burial in All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Kyle at The DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Monday, July 6 from 2-4 and 5-8 PM concluding with a Prayer and Sharing service. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.