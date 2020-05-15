Yvette C. Ladiha, 90, passed away May 13, 2020. She was born in Berlin, New Hampshire, on November 28, 1929, and attended Notre Dame High School in Berlin, Class of 1948. Yvette married Leo Ladiha June 13, 1949, eventually relocating to Cleveland, Ohio. A housewife and homemaker in earlier years, Yvette retired from Brown Derby Willowick after 25 years as a waitress. After the love of her life and husband, Leo, passed in 2002, she remained very active and independent in her home of nearly 60 years, enjoyed spending time at the JFK Senior Center with friends, playing bingo, working in her yard and, most of all, she loved to be surrounded by friends and family. Yvette is survived by daughter, Barbara (Ladiha Vazquez) Anglin of Sarasota, FL; son, Charles Ladiha, of Vermilion, OH; daughter, Karen Ladiha Tarach, of Akron, OH; grandchildren, Alexander Vazquez of Orlando, FL, Anthony Vazquez of Sarasota, FL, Elizabeth Ladiha of Mentor, OH, Joseph James (JJ) Tarach of Akron, OH, Nathan Tarach of Bahrain; great-grandchildren, Kayla Maitland-Vazquez of Jacksonville, FL, Bryan Ladiha of Madison, OH, Angelika Alekseyeva of Portsmouth, VA; Annabella Vazquez of Portsmouth, VA; many nieces and nephews; sisters, Jeannette (Lamontagne) Chalmers of Jupiter, FL and Mary Jane (Lamontagne) Von Melker of Stuart, FL. She was predeceased by husband, Leo Ladiha; parents, Alfred and Judith (Langlois) Lamontagne; and siblings, Laurier, Irene, Beatrice, Roland, Robert, Lucille, Sylvio, Rita, Lorraine, and Albert. Services are pending. In her memory, donations appreciated to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland OH 44192.