Yvonne Joan Brubaker, age 93, passed away on May 5, 2020. She was born May 21, 1926, in Radstock, England to John and Violet (Ashman) O’Neill. Yvonne was a war bride and immigrated to the U.S. in 1946. She married Carl Britton Brubaker on April 19, 1980. Through the years, she held many jobs; while in England she was a telephone operator and worked in a candy factory, and in the U.S. she worked as a carhop and a bookkeeper. Yvonne was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and truly was a blessing to her family. She was a beautiful woman who enjoyed life, kindness, and her quiet faith. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, knitting, and dancing (especially ballroom). She was full of life and enjoyed spending time with her family. Yvonne leaves behind her husband, Carl, of 40 years; children, Toni Will, Glen (Deb) Thompson, Michael (Nina) Thompson, Peter Thompson; brother, Peter (Margaret) O’Neill; sister-in-law, Janet O’Neill, many beloved nieces and nephews, and extended family; step-children, James, Barbara, Tom, Timothy, and Carol; grandchildren, Steven, Jeffrey, Jessica, Christopher, and Laura; great-grandchildren; Tyler, Nichole, Craig (C.J.), Kenneth (Alex), Mitchell, Megan, Clara, Selah, and Samuel. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, John, Tony, and Michael. Private Graveside Service will be held May 8, 2020, for family only at Fairview Cemetery officiated by Father Sean Donnelly. Contributions may be made in Yvonne’s name to Immaculate Conception Church, 2846 Hubbard Road, Madison, OH 44057, or Alzheimer’s Association of Cleveland, 23215 Commerce Park, Ste. 300, Beachwood, OH 44122. Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH, is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 5 to May 6, 2020.