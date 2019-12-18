News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Mosnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne P. Mosnik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne P. Mosnik Obituary
Yvonne P. Mosnik, age 87, of Willoughby, passed away peacefully at home of natural causes on December 17, 2019. She was born in Indiana, PA, on July 15, 1932, to the late Evertt and Effie Stockdale. Yvonne had a great sense of style, but it’s her compassion and dedication to her family that really set her apart. Her charm leaves a lasting impression on all the lives she touched, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was a cherished and loving mother. Yvonne is survived by her sons, Russ Mosnik and Ray (Leona) Mosnik; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Raymond Mosnik; and her sister, Bonnie McGuire. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held at 4 p.m. also at the Funeral Home.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monreal Funeral Home
Download Now