|
|
Yvonne P. Mosnik, age 87, of Willoughby, passed away peacefully at home of natural causes on December 17, 2019. She was born in Indiana, PA, on July 15, 1932, to the late Evertt and Effie Stockdale. Yvonne had a great sense of style, but it’s her compassion and dedication to her family that really set her apart. Her charm leaves a lasting impression on all the lives she touched, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was a cherished and loving mother. Yvonne is survived by her sons, Russ Mosnik and Ray (Leona) Mosnik; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Raymond Mosnik; and her sister, Bonnie McGuire. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held at 4 p.m. also at the Funeral Home.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 19, 2019