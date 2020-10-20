1/1
Zora Brozovich
Zora Brozovich, age 89, passed away on October 20, 2020. Zora was the beloved wife of the late Ivan; loving mother of Nada (Milan) Turkalj and Nancy Person; cherished grandmother of Michael (Joan) Turkalj and Luke Person; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family will receive friends Friday Oct. 23, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby (SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY LIMITS OBSERVED). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Jerome Church, 15000 Lakeshore Blvd, Cleveland. (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH).Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio.


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Church
Funeral services provided by
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
