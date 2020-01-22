Home

Zvonimir Eller Sr., age 71, of Mentor, formerly of Eastlake, passed away January 21, 2020. Zvonimir was born May 23, 1948 in Croatia/Serbia.He is the loving husband for 49 years of Nada Eller; dearest father of Zvonimir Eller Jr. and Natali (Scott Feldkamp) Eller; brother of the late Zeljko (Biserka “Rina”) Eller; uncle of Patricia Eller, Robert Eller and many nieces and nephews; brother-in-law of Dara Ivkovic, Rado Lekic, Vela Mitrovic, Milka Milanovic and the late Blagomir Lekic; cousin and friend to many.The Eller family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at McMahon Coyne Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street, Mentor. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home where Father Zvonko Blasko will officiate services. Burial at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.In lieu of flowers, any contributions will be dispersed to different charities. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services.To leave condolences: JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
