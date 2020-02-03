|
A. Felder Phillips, Jr.
May 28, 1923 - January 22, 2020
A. Felder Phillips, Jr., 96, of Palm Coast, passed to eternal rest early Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He had been struggling with heart failure and old age. Felder or "Phil" as he was known to many, was an active tennis player until just a couple years ago. He had a full life and many friends. Born in 1923, to Atma and Jessie Phillips in Spartanburg, SC, Felder grew up in Greenville. He loved being outdoors, especially with the Boy Scouts where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. As a Sea Scout, his lifelong love of the sea was born. The first in the family to attend college, Phil was in ROTC at Clemson University when the US was drawn into World War II by the attack on Pearl Harbor. The Army allowed him to finish his junior year before enlisting. Assigned to the 65th Infantry Division, he trained at Camp Shelby, MS, before shipping to Europe at the beginning of 1945. Landing directly into France, the first division to do so, the 65th endured brutal winter conditions while forming up at Camp Lucky Strike. They then entered combat on the famous Siegfried Line. Corporal Phillips was the lead gunner for three 57mm anti-tank guns assigned to HQ Company, 2nd Battalion, 261st Infantry Regiment. They were responsible for knocking out a large German pillbox and helping to crack the defenses. The 65th Division rolled across Germany as part of Patton's 3rd Army. They crossed the Rhine and Danube Rivers and on VE Day met the Russian army in Austria. The 65th is officially credited with participating in the Rhineland and Central European Campaigns. Felder served in occupation duty in Austria before returning to the states with a young Boxer dog he had undertaken to care for when asked by an Austrian family. He and the dog, Alma, finished his senior year at Clemson, graduating as a Mechanical Engineer, then picked up a new car in Detroit to deliver to his Aunt Delia, who was working as a nurse at a TB Sanitarium in Seward, Alaska. To do so, he was one of the first civilians allowed to travel the ALCAN Highway, the Alaska - Canadian Highway. In Seward, he worked at the Sanitarium and met a young nurse, Mary Francis. They married and moved to Washington, DC, where Phil took a job as an engineer in the Bureau of Ships, Navy Department. For 15 years, he went on many new ship "shake down" cruises, especially on submarines and ice breakers to ensure that auxiliary systems worked as designed. In 1962, he transferred to HQ NASA to become a specialist in life support systems for the space agency. He was the lead engineer in investigating the fatal fire that killed the three Apollo I astronauts. He worked most launches at Cape Canaveral and some missions at Mission Control in Houston.
Mary died from cancer in 1972. Felder was an avid skier and sailor. He was the navigator on sailing crews participating in some of the famous Annapolis to Newport races. He built a 23 foot sailboat from a kit in his backyard. Phil met Sara Ann Wilhelm, a Maryland teacher, in 1976 and they married in 1977. When both had retired, they moved onto a 44 foot sailboat to live, sailing the Chesapeake Bay, Florida and the Bahamas. Finally settling in Palm Coast, FL, they built a home that Phil designed.
Since 1981, Felder and Ann enjoyed tennis, square dancing and hosting many family visits to Palm Coast. They visited Bill in all the places he was stationed with the USAF, including England, Japan, Turkey and Hawaii. They enjoyed the annual reunions of the 65th Infantry Association all around the US. Almost every day Phil could be heard saying, "Just another old day in Paradise!" On December 13, 2016, Felder was honored to receive the French Legion of Honor for his wartime service in France with the 65th Infantry. Felder was preceded in death by an infant sister Betty, his first wife Mary, a granddaughter Elizabeth, and his daughter, Lynn. He is survived by his wife Ann, sons Bill (Kathy), Tom (Mary), grandchildren Christine (Steve), Mike (Erin) Chris (Mary), Nicholas, and Katrina, and a great grandson, Kieran. A Memorial Service will be held at Clymer Funeral Home, 39 Old Kings Rd N, Palm Coast, FL, February 9th. Visitation at 1:00 PM; service at 2:00 PM. Phil's cremated remains will be interred with military honors at 12:30 PM, February 10th, at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, US Rt 1, Mims, FL, five miles north of Titusville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the , the USO, or a . The family of Mr. Phillips entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
