Aaron "Dimp" Bryant II
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Aaron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aaron "Dimp" Bryant II
October 26, 1960 - May 29, 2020
On Friday, May 29, 2020, Aaron "Dimp" Bryant II, passed away at age 59 after battling a long illness. Aaron Bryant II was born on October 26, 1960 in Daytona Beach, FL and was a lifelong resident. He attended Spruce Creek High School where he excelled in the sport of Basketball in the late 70s. Aaron will also be remembered by his family and friends as being an amateur comedian and having a love for R&B music.
Aaron was preceded in death by his mother, Fannie Taylor and father, Aaron Bryant Sr. He is survived by his four children, Aaron Bryant III, Darren(Tanesha) Hogan, Christalynn Bryant and Carl Williams his two sisters Pamela Hall and Dianne Gibson and two brothers Arthur Crump and Lester(Virginia) Crump, grandchildren, and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at the Pinello Funeral Home, 1036 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach, Florida at 3 o'clock p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pinello Funeral Home
1036 Derbyshire Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 252-7777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved