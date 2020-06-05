Aaron "Dimp" Bryant II

October 26, 1960 - May 29, 2020

On Friday, May 29, 2020, Aaron "Dimp" Bryant II, passed away at age 59 after battling a long illness. Aaron Bryant II was born on October 26, 1960 in Daytona Beach, FL and was a lifelong resident. He attended Spruce Creek High School where he excelled in the sport of Basketball in the late 70s. Aaron will also be remembered by his family and friends as being an amateur comedian and having a love for R&B music.

Aaron was preceded in death by his mother, Fannie Taylor and father, Aaron Bryant Sr. He is survived by his four children, Aaron Bryant III, Darren(Tanesha) Hogan, Christalynn Bryant and Carl Williams his two sisters Pamela Hall and Dianne Gibson and two brothers Arthur Crump and Lester(Virginia) Crump, grandchildren, and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at the Pinello Funeral Home, 1036 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach, Florida at 3 o'clock p.m.



