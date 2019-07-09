|
Aaron Curtis Voelbel
07/27/1983 - 07/05/2019
Aaron C. Voelbel, age 35, of Orange City, joined His Lord on July 5, 2019. Born on Clark Air Force Base, Philippines, he has also lived in Panama City, FL; Methuen, MA and Bellevue, WA. A graduate of University of Central Florida with a degree in Digital Media, he went on to be a digital strategist with a focus on market analysis/online advertisements for hospitality, medical, automotive and technology industries. In his early working career, he was a tax professional and IT support for H&R Block. Aaron enjoyed wildlife and nature photography, cooking, camping and travelling. Aaron impacted the lives of others through his generosity lending his time and talents to family and friends that needed help. Survivors include his father, Wesley Curtis Voelbel and Aurora Voelbel of Mount Dora; and sister Kathleen Voelbel of Bellevue, Washington. The memorial is on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11am at the First Baptist Deland Powell Chapel. In lieu of flowers, a tribute donation may be sent to https://www.nationalparks.org/support. Condolences may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 9 to July 11, 2019