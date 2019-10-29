Home

Aaron Richard Dow


1961 - 2019
May18,1961 - October 27, 2019
Aaron Richard Dow, of Ormond Beach, born May 18, 1961 passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side October 27, 2019. He was an electrician with Bayshore Electric for over 35 years. He is survived by his wife Lynn, his father predeceased, Richard Michael Dow, mother, Patricia Ann Dow, Brothers, Bryan and Craig, sister Denise McMullin (Tony), all of Ormond Beach and Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephew and great nephews. There will be a Celebration Of Life on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11am - 2pm at Troys Pub as he would of wanted a party.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to MESTRONG.COM.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019
