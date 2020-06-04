Abram "Abe" Alexander
August 9, 1944 - June 1, 2020
Abram "Abe" Alexander, 75, of Palatka, transitioned on Monday, June 1, 2020. The son of Samuel and Annie Mae (Brown) Alexander, Sr., he was a native of Monticello, FL and a 1962 graduate of Howard Academy High School; 1966 B.S., graduate of Bethune-Cookman College and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. In 1967, he commenced his professional band director's career in the Putnam County at Central Academy High School. During that same year, "Abe" married his college sweetheart, Agnes, and together they built their lives in Palatka filled with love, faith, selfless service and charitable giving. He directed the high stepping Central Academy High School Marching Bulldogs Band and his signature band, "Abe and the Fabulous House Rockers." He was a renowned community activist and pioneer of equal rights and social justice organizations and initiatives in Palatka and in the Northeast Florida region. He was the Developer/CEO of Central Plaza-Martin Luther King Center, designed to support, enable and enhance minority-owned businesses and youth community activities. In 1996, he retired as Band Director of the Beasley Middle School Tigers. He later became a franchisee of both Scott's Alarm and subsequently, SafeTouch Security Systems. He was a faithful steward and minister of music of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
He was preceded in eternal rest by his wife of 44 years, Agnes Alexander; son, Michael Maddox-Alexander; sisters, Ruth Williams and Juanita Patterson; brothers, Sam Alexander and Paul Alexander.
He leaves to cherish his memories: sons, Abram Patrick (Chantel) Alexander; Bishop Joseph (Bregetta) Garnett-Alexander; sister, Minister Shirley Washington; brothers, David (Betty) Alexander; Joseph "Joe" Alexander; 3 grandchildren, Ebony Alexander, Abram Joshua Alexander, and Preston Edward Avant-Alexander; other relatives and friends.
CDC guided, limited, socially-distanced visitation: 5-7 p.m., on Friday, June 5 at "Flagg's Chapel of Serenity." A Celebration of Abe's life: graveside at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 6 at Oak Hill West Cemetery, 712 S. Palm Avenue, Palatka with optional Facebook Live: Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel). Rev. James McGriff, Pastor, Bethel A.M.E. Church, Palatka, is the eulogist. In lieu of flowers, the Alexander family requests donations be made to: Abe Alexander Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Bethel A.M.E. Church, 719 Reid Street, Palatka. Online Condolences www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Professional arrangements: Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel - Palatka
2400 Madison Street
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 312-0444
