|
|
Ada Carson
02/18/1928 - 09/22/2019
Ada Belle Carson, 91, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice in Orange City, Florida. She was the oldest of three children, born on February 18, 1928 to Stella and Edgar Hoke, in Morgantown, West Virginia. She married Allan Carson in 1961 in Oregon. They had no children. Allan passed on June 09, 2006. Ada's surviving siblings included Billy Hoke (Wilena) and Tommy Hoke (Elva). Ada also was survived by three nieces and two nephews, Janice Butler (Charles) of Hampstead, North Carolina, Claire Hoke of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Sandra Carrion (James Famighetti) of Torrance, California, Walter Hoke (Katrin Franzwa) of Red Wing, Minnesota and William Hoke (Nicole) of Seattle, Washington. Ada graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, School of Nursing. She spent over forty years of her life in Vallejo, California. Ada's passion for nursing carried on at Sutter Solano Medical Center, in Vallejo. She was proudly in charge of Pediatrics and was involved in consulting for many large projects at the hospital. Her love for Green Cheek Conures, members of the small parrot family was quite clear. Her latest, Henry ruled the roost! Henry has been placed in a great exotic bird sanctuary where he is receiving wonderful care. At her request no services are planned.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019