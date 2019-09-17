Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adalene Blymire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adalene Mayola Blymire


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adalene Mayola Blymire Obituary
Adalene Mayola Blymire
July 20, 1931 - Sept. 14, 2019
DELAND — Adalene Mayola Blymire, 88, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 14, 2019, reuniting her with the love of her life of 70 years, Sam. Adalene was born July 20, 1931 in Glenville, Pennsylvania. She was one of 11 children born to Chester and Amy Miller. Adalene and Sam moved their family to DeLand in 1959 where they raised six children; Gary (Kay) of Ellaville, Georgia; Brian (Lorraine) of Poughkeepsie, New York; Scott (Kristi) of Glenwood, Georgia; Marilyn Robertson (Frank), Kim Sias (Mark), and Melissa Sharp (JR), all of DeLand. They were also blessed with 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Mom was and will forever be remembered as the loving matriarch of the Blymire family and will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will begin with a viewing from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, and a service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home, 126 E. New York Ave., DeLand. Interment will follow at DeLand Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adalene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now