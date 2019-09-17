|
Adalene Mayola Blymire
July 20, 1931 - Sept. 14, 2019
DELAND — Adalene Mayola Blymire, 88, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 14, 2019, reuniting her with the love of her life of 70 years, Sam. Adalene was born July 20, 1931 in Glenville, Pennsylvania. She was one of 11 children born to Chester and Amy Miller. Adalene and Sam moved their family to DeLand in 1959 where they raised six children; Gary (Kay) of Ellaville, Georgia; Brian (Lorraine) of Poughkeepsie, New York; Scott (Kristi) of Glenwood, Georgia; Marilyn Robertson (Frank), Kim Sias (Mark), and Melissa Sharp (JR), all of DeLand. They were also blessed with 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Mom was and will forever be remembered as the loving matriarch of the Blymire family and will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will begin with a viewing from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, and a service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home, 126 E. New York Ave., DeLand. Interment will follow at DeLand Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019