1/1
Adam Dilts
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adam Dilts
Nov. 4th 1982 - Sept. 7th 2020
Adam Douglas Dilts, 37, of Port Orange, died on Monday 9/7/2020 of complications from diabetes. He was born on 11/4/1982 in New Smyrna, FL to Mary and Douglas Dilts. Adam is survived by his two children, Bethany and Cameron, and his brother, Jeremy (Dayana). Adam graduated from Spruce Creek High School. He worked many jobs but his favorite was IT. He came from a large family with 23 cousins and 17 second cousins. Adam loved family gatherings. He was a devoted father and son. Adam had a great sense of humor and liked to make people laugh. He was a great fan of history, a Star Wars and Star Trek aficionado, a fan of fantasy novels like Laurell K. Hamilton's, and a Blizzard games fan. He enjoyed fishing and playing games with his children the most. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 25th , 2020. Inurnment will take place immediately following.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 19 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved