Adam Dilts

Nov. 4th 1982 - Sept. 7th 2020

Adam Douglas Dilts, 37, of Port Orange, died on Monday 9/7/2020 of complications from diabetes. He was born on 11/4/1982 in New Smyrna, FL to Mary and Douglas Dilts. Adam is survived by his two children, Bethany and Cameron, and his brother, Jeremy (Dayana). Adam graduated from Spruce Creek High School. He worked many jobs but his favorite was IT. He came from a large family with 23 cousins and 17 second cousins. Adam loved family gatherings. He was a devoted father and son. Adam had a great sense of humor and liked to make people laugh. He was a great fan of history, a Star Wars and Star Trek aficionado, a fan of fantasy novels like Laurell K. Hamilton's, and a Blizzard games fan. He enjoyed fishing and playing games with his children the most. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 25th , 2020. Inurnment will take place immediately following.



