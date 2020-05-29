Adam Doninger

09/27/1970 - 05/09/2020

Adam Doninger left this earth May 9, 2020 when he crashed his motorcycle. Born in New Brunswick, NJ he spent his early years near the Jersey shore where his love of the water began. He then moved to Weirs Beach, NH on the "Big Lake" and the home Bike Week his second love. These two things were always a constant in his life. Adam was residing in Port Orange ,Florida at the time of his death.

He is survived by his mom Carol McCall of Plymouth , NH; dad Gary Day (Beverly) of Crystal River, FL ;father George Doninger of Maryland. His sisters Tina Olson (Karl) of Concord, NH; Jamie Campbell (Joe) of Plymouth , NH; brothers Brian Betterley of Plymouth, NH and Brian Betterley of Manchester, NH, step sister Lynn Hughes of NH; several aunts,uncles,nieces,nephews, great nieces and great nephews and cousins. Adam was predeceased by his sister Melissa Day of NH, grandparents Andrew & Jean Juraska Of Florida and James & Hazel McCall of New Jersey. And most recently his nephew Harry Stockbridge of NH.

Adam went to school in New Hampshire and received his GED in 1990,later in his years he returned to school at Wyotech Technical College in Florida where he graduated as a certified motorcycle mechanic in 2015.

For years he worked as a deckhand and mate on tugboats for Great Lakes Company and Dawn Services , from Boston on down the coast to Florida and New Orleans. There he met Michael Freeman, his best friend, his mentor and his brother until the day he died. He was currently working at Daytona Pressure, servicing, maintaining and repairing pressure washing equipment.

In his last conversation with his Mom the day before he left to go for what would be his last ride Adam said to her "I think I have found my place, I am happy with my life, I try to be a good person and I love my family."



