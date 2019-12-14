|
|
Adel Joseph Menassa
Dec. 9, 1927 - Nov. 25, 2019
Adel Joseph Menassa, 91, went to Heaven at midnight on Monday, November 25, 2019. He was born on December 9, 1927 in Egypt. He was preceded in death by his wives, Olga Menassa and Betty Menassa; his son, Georges Adel Menassa; his brother, Elie Menassa; and two sisters, Rene Wood and Nadia Presley. He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Laura Jean Menassa Payne; his grandson, Joshua Aaron Menassa and granddaughter-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Knight; his nieces, Paula Abboud and Josette Patterson. Adel frequently attended the Church of the Holy Child in Ormond Beach, FL where he appreciated taking communion, praying, and receiving fellowship with others. In recent years, Adel enjoyed playing bingo and taking trips on casino cruises, always hoping to catch a win. Being with family and close friends seemed to bring him the most joy, especially when sharing a story from his life. Adel had a delightful personality and was loved by those who knew him well. He spoke at least three languages and had a wonderful accent. Adel will be remembered with unconditional love and sweet affection. There will be a celebration of life held on December 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of the Holy Child, 1225 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL 32174 to memorialize both Adel Joseph and Betty Menassa. Adel and Betty will live forever in our hearts and memories. We remember their influence with unconditional love and immense gratitude.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019