Adolfo Jimenez
09/27/1948 - 11/13/2020
Adolfo Jimenez, age 72, of New Smyrna Beach, died Friday, November 13, 2020 at his residence. Born in Guanajuato, Mexico to Camilo and Adelaida Vazquez Jimenez; Adolfo moved to this area in 1972. Adolfo was a farmer and he loved attending his church and praising the Lord. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting and eating BBQ. He was always tinkering around his shop and loved spending time with his family. Survivors include a son, Eric (Michelle) Jimenez; 2 granddaughters, Jayme and Addison Jimenez,; 3 brothers, Chico (Karen) Carbajal, Franco and Leon Jimenez; a sister, Blanca Jimenez; an adopted daughter, Jessica Reynolds; sister-in-law, Fay Kirkland; and 2 brother-in-laws, Brian Schwartz and Ward Kirkland. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at South Haven Christian Church, 2430 Tomoka Farms Road, Port Orange with Minister Michael Smith, officiating. Burial will follow at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater. Friends will be received on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations in Adolfo's memory to: PanCAN.org
, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
.