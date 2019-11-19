|
Adrienne Baker
3/18/1941 - 11/8/2019
Adrienne Louise Baker passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. Adrienne was a very special person. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, friend, strong advocate for the protection of animals and beloved resident of Deland, Florida. Her passion was caring for cats at home and in colonies around Deland. Adrienne "never met a cat she didn't like". She had a great sense of humor and had a special ability to talk with people from all walks of life and cultures and make everyone she came in contact with feel special. While working at Stetson University, she loved helping students and made beautiful friendships with students and faculty. Adrienne was born in Scotch Plains, New Jersey to Wesley Oliver Stearns and Agnes Christiansen. She moved to New Smyrna Beach in the mid 1960s, and later raised her three children, Julie, Pam and John, in Central Florida. Upon her passing, many of her family, friends and neighbors expressed their love and fondness for her. She was a beautiful person who will be missed dearly, especially by her three children and four granddaughters. A remembrance will be held for Adrienne on December 22, 2019, location TBD (Deland/New Smyrna). In lieu of flowers, her family requests you make a donation in her name to a cat or pet rescue organization. Condolences may be sent to 912 E. Church St, Deland, FL 32724, or expressed in the Daytona News memory journal at legacy.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019