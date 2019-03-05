|
|
Adrienne Grillotti
10/7/1945 - 02/28/2019
Adrienne Grillotti, 73, of Ormond Beach, passed away peacefully on Thursday February 28, 2019 at the Halifax Health Hospice facility in Ormond Beach, following a 5 year battle with ovarian cancer. She relocated to Ormond Beach from Massapequa Park, New York in 1986 after enjoying many summers here. She was born on October 7, 1945 in Queens, New York to George and Madeline Stout who have since passed, as well as her brother George Stout Jr. She graduated as an RN from SUNY Farmingdale in 1982 and worked as a nurse until her retirement. She mostly worked with the elderly doing home health care and delivering Meals on Wheels. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard Grillotti Sr with whom she shared 32 wonderful, loving years. They were married on September 18, 1965 and he passed away suddenly in 1998. She leaves behind a daughter Christine Reeves Pinchbeck and her husband Jay Pinchbeck, a son Richard Grillotti Jr, two grand-daughters Kendall Reeves and Hayley Reeves, and their father Eric Reeves. She was a devoted Mother and Grandmother who over the years loved to read, garden, play tennis and do crossword puzzles. She most enjoyed spending time with friends and listening to music & karaoke at Past Times, The Moose Lodge and The Grind. She always treated everyone like family and was loved by many. She will be dearly missed. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering at Past Times restaurant, 709 S Nova Rd, Ormond Beach, on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Halifax Humane Society.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019