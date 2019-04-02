|
|
Agnes Elizabeth Harewood (nee McIntosh)
06/08/1941 - 03/29/2019
Agnes Elizabeth Harewood, (nee McIntosh) was born on the Caribbean island of Aruba to Matilda Webster and Joseph Hutchinson on June 8, 1941. Agnes was raised by her aunt Elizabeth in Grenada. Upon graduating from St. Andrew's Anglican Secondary School, Agnes began nursing school. While in nursing school, she met the love of her life, Willis Harewood from the neighboring island of Barbados. Agnes followed Willis in 1966 to Brooklyn, New York where they would be married. Agnes and Willis had one daughter, Cassandra Elizabeth. While in New York, Agnes pursued her education at Long Island University in Brooklyn where she would complete a bachelor's degree in Nursing and become a registered nurse. Agnes had a rewarding career in nursing which included being an operating charge nurse for many years. Agnes and Willis moved to New Orleans, Louisiana in 1979. Agnes continued her career in nursing working for the Orleans Parish School District as an educator, school nurse and program lead. Agnes and Willis retired to Palm Coast, Florida in 2002. Agnes was a faithful member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church where she was a member of the St. Thomas' Nurses Association and a patron of the Choral Arts Society. She enjoyed civic engagement as a member of the Flagler County NAACP and the Grenadian Association of Palm Coast. Those who knew Agnes, knew she was defined by faith, family and friendship. She enjoyed reading from her prayer book, every morning and every night. She loved to spend time with her large extended family, loved traveling the world, celebrating milestones with friends and family and spending Sunday dinner with friends. Agnes' greatest happiness was being a mother and a doting grandmother. Agnes exuded independence, strength, a loyal love for friends and an understated elegance. She touched the lives of many and will never be forgotten. Per her request, Agnes will be interred with her beloved husband, Willis in Barbados. Agnes was predeceased by her parents Matilda and Joseph. Her beloved sister Sybil Philip and her husband, Willis. She leaves to mourn, her adoring daughter, Cassandra, son Philip of Barbados, son in law Blaine, daughter in law Cheryl, granddaughters, Phillan, Tiffany Nicole and Johana, grandsons, Daniel and Donico, sisters Josephine McIntosh and Theresa Cayenne of New York, Inez Romaine of England, brothers Jim and Bolland Nelson of England and Willie Nelson of Carriacou, sisters and brothers in law, Anita Jack-Reading(Rudolph) , Angela Branch, both of New York, Jeannette older (Sherlock), Monica Nurse, Mavis Stoute, Glenis Alleyne and Sandra Franklyn all of Barbados, Earle Harewood (Ione), Jeffrey, Trevor and Anthony Thorne of New York, O'Brian Thorne, Victor, Lionel and Geoffrey Stoute of Barbados, loyal, trusted and dedicated friends Rudolph and Patricia Maynard, sister in Christ, Shelah Quash and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, in laws and friends. The family of Agnes Harewood would like to extend heartfelt love and appreciation for the excellent, and dedicated care of Dr. Padmaja Sai, Stacey Sproull, ARNP and compassionate front office staff at Dr.Sai's office, Flagler Adventist Hospital in Palm Coast, Dr. Edward Garon and Blanca Ledezma, P.A. of UCLA in Los Angeles, her caregivers and staff at Sabal Palms Assisted Living. Friends may visit on Friday, April 5, 2019, 11:00-12:00pm at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Funeral Service to begin at 12:00PM. For online condolences go to www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019