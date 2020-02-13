|
|
Agnes Motley Fair
Aug. 18, 1924 - Feb. 7, 2020
Mrs. Agnes Motley Fair was born to the late Reece Fletwood Motley and Mattie Bolden on August 18, 1924, in Reidsville, North Carolina. After a well spent life of service to God, her family and innumerable contributions of service, she entered into eternal rest Friday, February 7, 2020. Mrs. Fair was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, Reidsville, N.C. and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Science in 1947 from Bennet College, Greensboro, N. C. and did further study at Stetson University, DeLand, FL. In 1947, she married Rev. Dr. Rogers P. Fair and moved to Daytona Beach where he was Chaplain of Bethune-Cookman College.
Mrs. Fair worked six years as Director of the Young Women's Christian Association Branch, Daytona Beach. She retired from the position of an English teacher at Seabreeze Junior High School, Volusia County Public School System. Retired, she served in the United Methodist Church Florida Conference as President and financial treasurer. Mrs. Fair served as a member of the Florida Conference Committee on Archives and History and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Halifax Ministerial Association and Youth Alternatives. She was actively involved in many civic and community activities. Mrs. Fair was also the recipient of numerous religious and civic awards. At Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church she served twenty-nine years as church treasurer and was active in several church ministries. Rev. Dr. Rogers P. Fair served as pastor of SMUMC for thirty-two years. They traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad representing the United Methodist Church. Mrs. Fair was a former member of the National Sorority Phi Delta Kappa Krinon Club. She was a Life Member of the National Alumni Association of Bennett College and a Life member of the National United Negro College Fund. Mrs. Fair leaves to cherish her memories her loving and devoted children. Mrs. Mattie Fair Murphy, Port Orange, FL and Dr. Roger P. Fair, Jr., M. D., Dallas, TX, three grandchildren, two nieces, two nephews, three godsons, one goddaughter, and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bennett College, 900 East Washington Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 or Stewart Memorial UMC, 317 North Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Daytona Beach, FL 32114.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020