Aida M. Sola-Diaz
June 1, 1925 - October 26, 2019
Aida M. Sola-Diaz, 94, of DeBary, Florida passed away on October 26, 2019 at AdventHealth Hospice Care in Orange City, FL. She was born on June 1, 1925 in Caguas, Puerto Rico to the late Marcus Sola and Tomasa (Pereira) Sola. Aida was a retired realtor and a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Angel Luis Diaz; daughter, Delcie Diaz and son, Angel Luis Diaz, Jr.. Survivors include her daughter, Giolanda "GiGi" (John Valaer) Fernandez-Valaer; brother, Ralph Montanez; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Viewing will be from 10am-12pm and 6pm-8pm, Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Deltona Memorial Funeral Home 1295 Saxon Blvd., Orange City, FL. A funeral service will be 10am, Thursday, Oct. 31 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Oaklawn Cemetery, Sanford, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn Chapel. www.baldwinfairchildoaklawn.com.
