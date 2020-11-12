Akeem Lawrence TobbieNovember 7, 2020Funeral Services for Mr. Akeem Lawrence Tobbie, 27, Charlotte, NC, who gained his wings on November 7, 2020 in Daytona Beach, will be 2PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Master's Domain COGIC. CDC GUIDANCE – REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIALLY DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 5-7PM today (Fri, Nov. 13) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Akeem attended Olympic High School. He began a rap group SBE, Swagger Boys Entertainment with Poppa performing in concerts in North Carolina and New York. Akeem enjoyed spending time with family, rapping, track, cooking, watching football, especially his favorite team, the Patriots, and researching and obtaining knowledge. He loved to shop and look good. He always had a joke for you. He loved to see people laughing and happy. He leaves to cherish his memory, parents, Roslyn Gray and Christopher Tobbie; siblings: Tyra Mims, Christopher Mims, Avery Gray, Mercedes (Kevvin) Tobbie, and Quentin (Sonya) Tobbie; grandmother: Betty Gray; great grandmother: Walter Mae Gray (Granny Brunch); uncles: Robert (Zillah) Gray and Curtis Gray; aunts: Sharolette Browner and Lillie Browner; god-brother: Javaris Sheely; god-son: Javaris Sheely, Jr.; twelve nieces & nephews; and a host of great aunts & uncles, cousins and friends.