Al Trachtman
Jan. 14, 1930 - Nov. 20, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Al Trachtman mourns his passng on Wednesday, November 29th, 2019 at Advent Hospital with his family at his side. Born January 14th in 1930 in Brooklyn, New York. He was a sargent in the Korean War and was a member of Temple Beth-El. He worked tirelessly as a jeweler all his life. First as part owner of Daytona Art Galleries on Main Street and later opened Seabreeze Fine Jewelry on Seabreeze Blvd. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family, working, playing cards with his friends of many years and watching sports. He survived by his wife of 69 years, Cherie, son Lyle Trachtman (Rachel), daughter, Joy Trachtman, grandchildred Devin Trachtman, Aaron Louis, Liane Isaac, Dr. Anthony Copelin, Dr. Andrea Tordin, great-grandchildren Jacob Post. Ethan Isaac, Danielle Isaac, Max Copelin, Jacob Copelin, Elena Copelin, great great grandchildren Jameson Post, Elsa Isaac. He will be sadly missed by everyone. He was a friend to all he met in his life and a mentor to many. He will forever be in our hearts and prayers for there was never a better husband, father, grandfather or friend. Graveside service were November 22nd at Mt. Sinai Cemetery with Rabbi Berman officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth-el or to Jerry Doliner Food Bank of The Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler Counties.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019