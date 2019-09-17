|
Alan Lloyd McCoy, Sr.
Sep. 5, 1935 - Sep. 10, 2019
Alan Lloyd McCoy, Sr., 84, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Alan was born on September 5, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York to Lloyd and Edna McCoy. He graduated from Cheshire Academy, Cheshire, CT. He married Harriet Isabelle Mauch of Southington, CT in 1954. They celebrated 60 years of marriage in May 2014 before Harriet's passing in December 2014. Alan's primary occupation was a heavy equipment operator for the Town of Southington, CT until his retirement. Alan moved to Palm Coast, Florida in 1979 and then worked for ITT maintaining golf courses. But if you were to ask anyone they would tell you that his most challenging yet most endearing job came later in life when he became his wife's caregiver for over 15 years. Job well done, Dad! Alan was a faithful servant of Jehovah God and exhibited that devotion by being baptized in 1978 in Natick, Massachusetts. He was a member of the Southington Connecticut congregation until their retirement to Palm Coast, FL in 1979. He had an active part in seeing the expansion and experiencing the growth from one small Kingdom Hall in Bunnell to several throughout Flagler County. There wasn't much Alan didn't enjoy, including starting a conversation with anyone. He enjoyed camping, traveling, biking, riding motorcycles, kayaking, cooking, tending his flowers, showing his grand champion rabbits at various fairs, and last but certainly not least, painting his house. Alan is survived by his children: Alan McCoy, Jr. (Claire), Diane McCoy (John Frascatore), Dorinda Samulenas (Paul), and Beth-Ann Taylor. He was also blessed with seven grandchildren: Alan Gregory McCoy (Michelle), Kelly McCoy Kelley, Melissa Stark, David Samulenas, Roxanne Tellier, Sara-Ann and Jessica Taylor. From those blessings he had six great-grandchildren, Jude McCoy, Jillian and Javin Kelley, Matthew and Nicholas Stark, and Jaxxon Hart Bottorff. There will be a memorial service remembering Alan's life, love of Jehovah, family and friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 3:00pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1970 Old Kings Road, North, Building B, Palm Coast, Florida. Share condolences or memories at Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home: www.dignitymemorial.com.
