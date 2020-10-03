Alan Lockhart Johnson
Dec. 13, 1941 - Sep. 19, 2020
Alan Lockhart Johnson, 78, of Deland, Florida, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was born December 13, 1941 in Meadville, PA to Philip Thackwell Johnson and Clara Canuti. Alan grew up in Sisterville, WV, and after high school joined the Air Force. He was given high level security clearance as a radio intercept operator and was stationed in Turkey. Upon returning to the states he worked for a newly formed company, UPS, in New York City. He was hired to open most of the original offices along the east coast. He later moved to Florida where he met his wife of 48 years, Jenelle Hester. They shared a love of animals. They and their son Brad showed Arabian horses in competition for a number of years. They had numerous dogs over the years, all of whom were considered members of the family. He enjoyed playing golf, classic cars, country music and going to the mountains of NC with his family. Alan became a financial investment advisor. For over the past decade, he was with Ameriprise Financial in Daytona Beach where he enjoyed working with his clients and coworkers until he passed of cancer. Few realized how ill he was as he handled it with such grace, dignity, and a positive attitude. He was a true gentleman who was kind and caring to all. He was very devoted to his family and was truly loved and cherished. He is survived by his wife, Jenelle; their son Brad (Nichelle); his grandchildren Benjamin and Lily; his brother Pete (Bonnie), and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his older brother, Frank Johnson. A private family service was held in order to reduce possible exposure of others to the highly contagious corona virus. They appreciate all of those who share their grief. Al had recently gotten a special golden retriever puppy, but was unable to keep it due to his declining health. It is now being trained to be a service dog for a 12 year old girl recently diagnosed with a progressive, debilitating disease. To learn more, and to make a contribution in Al's memory, go to GoFundMe.com
and search for "Independence for Reaghan". The link is: https://www.gofundme.com/f/independence-for-reaghan/donate
. For additional info. (386) 316-0500.