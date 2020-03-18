|
Alan R. Parker
August 21, 1974 - March 13, 2020
With great sadness we say goodbye to our son, grandson, brother, and father Alan Robert Parker. He was reunited with his father on March 13, 2020. Born in 1974 on August 21st in Canandaigua, New York. In his early childhood he moved to Bunnell, FL and attended Flagler Palm Coast High, where he met his ex-wife, Melissa. Alan started his career as a mechanic, then quickly started his well known drywall business Parker Drywall. He then became a plant manager for RR Industries. Over the years, Alan was a little league baseball coach, and a volunteer firefighter in his free time, who also loved a wide range of sports and was a Sci-fi connoisseur. Alan is survived by his son Garrett Parker, daughter Abby Parker, brother Tim Parker (Patti), mother Carol Comerate, and grandmother Anne Clark. A Celebration of Life will be held for him on Saturday, March 28th at 11:00am in the chapel of Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, 4084 Halifax Drive, Port Orange. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the . To share memories and stories with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020