Alan R. Parker
August 21, 1974 - March 13, 2020
A Celebration of Alan's Life will be held in conjunction with the service for his late grandmother, Annie E. Clark, on November 7th, 2020 at 11am in the chapel of Shannon Maloney Funeral Home. Alan passed away March 13, 2020. Due to the coronavirus outbreak the date of his original service had to be postponed until now. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society
in his honor/memory.
