1/1
Alan R. Parker
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan R. Parker
August 21, 1974 - March 13, 2020
A Celebration of Alan's Life will be held in conjunction with the service for his late grandmother, Annie E. Clark, on November 7th, 2020 at 11am in the chapel of Shannon Maloney Funeral Home. Alan passed away March 13, 2020. Due to the coronavirus outbreak the date of his original service had to be postponed until now. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society in his honor/memory. To share memories and stories with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Shannon Maloney Funeral Home - Port Orange
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Maloney Funeral Home - Port Orange
4084 Halifax Drive
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 760-9660
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved