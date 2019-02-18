|
|
Alan Ray Knerler
02/21/1929 - 12/30/2018
Alan Ray Knerler passed away December 30, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Nona, his children and grandchildren. Alan was born in Pittsburgh, PA on February 21, 1929 to Albert and Grace Knerler. In 1951, he married Nona, and shortly after, was drafted into the Army and served in the Counter Intelligence Corps during the Korean War. After being discharged, he studied at the University of Pittsburgh and went on to receive his business degree, finishing at the University of Tulsa. He was a long-time employee of The J&L Steel Company for 48 years, working in advertising and public affairs. Retiring in 1995, he and Nona moved to Port Orange, FL where he enjoyed watching his Pittsburgh sports teams from afar, reading, fishing, and serving at his church. Alan lived out his faith in Christ through his work in missions, evangelism, teaching Sunday School, and serving as a deacon. He gave selflessly of his time, volunteering where needed whether it was folding papers, counting money or getting up early to set up for the men's prayer breakfast. He was a loving father to his five children: Audrey, Dave, Doug, Karen and Lori and a grandfather to Zoe, Olivia, Max, Jack, Sophie, Benjamin, Calvin, Gracie, Chase, and Miles. A memorial service for Al will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at 11:00am in Building D of First Baptist Church, Daytona Beach. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the following organizations: The …www.heart.org. The Rankin Christian Center…www.rankinchristiancenter.org/get-involved/donate/.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019