Alanza "AL" Merritt, III, 63, of Satsuma (formerly Daytona Beach), transitioned on Saturday, June 27, 2020. A native of Fort Pierce, FL, "AL" was the son of Alonza and Clara Mae (Brown) Merritt, born on Tuesday, April 9, 1957. He was a graduate of Palatka Central High School. "AL" was employed by the Daytona Beach Fire Department as an EMT for over 20 years. He served in the U.S. Navy and received an honorable discharge. His hobbies included photography, tennis, and maintaining his Batman collection. He was preceded in eternal rest by his father. He leaves to cherish his memories: mother, Clara Mae Brown; daughter, Ashley Merritt; "like a son," Donteil Karl Campbell; "like daughters," Staci Green, Candice (Yves) Etienne; brothers, Henry Merritt, Glenn Campbell; sisters, Beverly Campbell, Stephanie Merritt, Alisia Ash, Merri Campbell; grandchildren, Adriauna Carter, Alyea Cox; aunts & uncles, Rosea McRea, Marion Kent-Davis, Theodore Wilson, Warren Howard; and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Alanza can be sent for the support of his daughter, Ashely c/o Brenda Merritt, 625 Magnolia Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32114. Merritt Family Condolences: www.flaggserenitychapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, FL 32177.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel - Palatka
2400 Madison Street
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 312-0444
