Alastair Lohn Captain Al Nelson
June 25, 1947 - Nov. 4, 2020
On the morning of November 4, Capt. Al lost his courageous battle against cancer and sailed into eternity. Alastair was born in Liverpool, England on June 25, 1947 to Leo Royal Lohn and Eleanor (Whitby) Lohn. He came to the US as a toddler aboard the Queen Mary. He was raised in Ponce Inlet by his mother and much beloved step-father, Leo Nelson, where he was always either on a boat or in the water. He served in Vietnam and was a proud veteran of the United States Coast Guard. Upon completing his military service, he joined the Merchant Marines and traveled the world having many hair raising adventures which made for great stories. He once bicycled across the nation of Kenya. He was one of the original members of the volunteer fire department in the town of Ponce Inlet. In 1973 he met the love of his life, Sue, and they were blessed to spend 47 years together driving each other crazy but with great Love. When his son Alastair, was young, Capt. Al had him and all his friends convinced that he was an actual, living, breathing, parrot and cutlass carrying, pirate. He was preceded in death by his step-father Leo and one son, Timothy Allen Lohn. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Sue; his son, Alastair, of whom he was very proud, and his princess, daughter-in-law, Emily; his mother, Eleanor; his siblings Michael (Wendy) Nelson, Leona (Hal) O'Berry, Barbara Chambers, Ellen (Johnny) Hall and Hatch Nelson, also by his nieces, Mallory (Scott), Samantha and Halle and his nephews, Chris, John, Michael and Zach and the newest addition to the family, Ziggy Mack. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him including his guard Chihuahuas, Taz and Molly. A Celebration of Life will be held at New Life Church, 5231 S. Nova Rd., Port Orange on Saturday November 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Please come prepared to tell your favorite Capt. Al story. CDC approved masks will be required to be worn over mouth and nose. Memories and condolences may be made at lohmanfuneralhomes.com
.