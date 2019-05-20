Daytona Beach News-Journal Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Albert Lindley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert E. (Bert) Lindley


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Albert E. (Bert) Lindley Obituary
Albert (Bert) E. Lindley
06/29/1934 - 05/18/2019
Bert went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at Edgewater Hospice after being ill for six years. He leaves his wife of over 60 years Marilyn, two daughters Cynthia Mason (Norman) and Lisa Aylwin (Michael) with his grandchildren Matt, Kevin, Tom, and Kelly as well as his sister-in-law Maurine and 13 nieces and nephews. He was born in Evanston, Illinois and had a career in industrial sales in the Chicago area. In 1972, they moved to New Smyrna Beach and established Lindley's Nursery which they owned and operated for 28 years. He sang in the choir and was a Trustee at First Presbyterian Church in NSB. Upon retiring he started another career going to the office (aka beach). He had a full and happy life and is at peace with our Lord. Celebration of life will be at First Presbyterian Church Friday, May 24, at 11:00 am. Donations in his memory may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church, 509 Magnolia St., NSB.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2019
