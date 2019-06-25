Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD 20850
301-762-2500
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
608 North Horners Lane
Rockville, MD
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
608 North Horners Lane
Rockville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert J. Sullivan


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Albert J. Sullivan Obituary
Albert J. Sullivan
October 22, 1939 - June 19, 2019
Master Chief, U.S. Navy (Ret.) Albert J. Sullivan peacefully passed away on June 19, 2019 at his home in Rockville, Maryland.

Born October 22, 1939 in Woodbine, Georgia, he later relocated to Daytona Beach, FL and graduated from Campbell Senior High School. Al is survived by his devoted wife, Lillian Elaine Fishburne; his daughters Tracy Morgan (Byron) and Cherese Henry (Atiba); grandchildren Terrance Sullivan (Amber), Byron, II and Malcolm Morgan, Caelan and Caleila Henry; six great-grandchildren; sisters Alice Jackson, Gail Sullivan, Mozele Eleby and Iris Sullivan; aunt, Walter Mae "Bunch" Stewart; former spouse Bennie Triplett Sullivan and six nieces and nephews.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, Albert B. Sullivan and Mertie Bell Popwell; daughter, Kimberley Sullivan and sisters Laura Gilmore, Delphine Sullivan, and Shirley Sullivan.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 608 North Horners Lane, Rockville, MD 20850. The viewing will begin at 10 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m. The interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Al's honor to the Walter Reed Society at walterreedsociety.org or to Montgomery Hospice at montgomeryhospice.org. Entrusted to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may expressed to the family at
www.snowdencares.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 25 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now