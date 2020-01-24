|
Albert James Trampe
January 14, 2020
Albert James Trampe, of Deltona Florida passed away on January 14th at the age of 89. Al leaves behind his wife Carol, his sons James, Larry, David, Ted, Scott, Robert his daughter Kimmy and many grandchildren. Al was a veteran of both the Army and Air Force who served his country in the Korean War. He was also a dedicated dad and grand pa who loved football, especially the Green Bay Packers. Go Packers. Al was a member of the Emmaus Lutheran Church, Orange City where a funeral service will be held to celebrate his life, Saturday the 25th at 11:00.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020