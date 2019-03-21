Home

Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
(386) 439-5400
Albert Castello
Albert John Castello


Albert John Castello
03/26/1942 - 03/19/2019
A Funeral Mass celebrating the life of Albert John Castello, 76, of Ormond Beach, will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 29, 2019 in the chapel of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home from 4:00 until 6:00 PM. Mr. Castello a resident of the area since 1999, coming from Westchester County, NY, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in the Advent Health Medical Center, Daytona Beach. He was born in the Bronx, NY on March 26, 1942 a son of the late John A. and Elizabeth Josephine Luper Castello. Mr. Castello retired from I.B.M. in New York and also retired as the business manager of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church where he also was a member. He was the former State Deputy Director and the Supreme Director of the Knights of Columbus in NY. In that position, he was proudly honored to have a private audience with Pope John Paul. An avid collector of model trains, he also collected American Coins and Dickens Homes. Al was also a true and loyal fan of the NY Yankees and Giants. A world traveler, Al loved doing trans-Atlantic cruises back to England where he and his wife Valerie Ann were married. Surviving are his loving wife of 15 years, Valerie Ann Castello, a son, Christopher Castello of Delray Beach, FL, a daughter, Charisse Vacchiano and her husband Tony of TN, a step-son, Matthew Renshaw and his wife Kari of Ormond Beach, his step-daughters, Sara Jane Beers and her husband Ken of Miami, FL and Natasha Alexander of Port St. Lucie, FL, seventeen grandchildren, five great grandchildren and his brother, Thomas Castello and his wife Jean of New Smyrna Beach, FL. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to: Kidneyfund.org (Helping fight kidney disease). For online condolences go to www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019
