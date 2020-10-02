Albert P. AmalfitanoAug. 30, 1940 - Sep. 30, 2020Albert P. Amalfitano, 80, Edgewater, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at his home. Al, who served in the US Navy, was born in Brooklyn, NY and moved to the area in 1990 from Long Island, NY. He was an honorary Chief for the Lynbrook Fire Department and Captain for the Vulcan Company Fire Department, both in Lynbrook, NY. He was an administrator for LMN Printing Co., Edgewater for 16 years and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach. He was also a 3rd degree member and former Grand Knight of the Father Downey Council #4934, Knights of Columbus and a 4th degree member of the Father Joseph Driscoll Assembly #1726, Knights of Columbus, New Smyrna Beach. Al was very involved with the Under the Stars Hot Meal Program and instrumental in developing a local student scholarship fund through the Knights of Columbus. As a huge supporter of scholarships, he would help fund the program with tips he received from tending bar at the K of C Hall. Survivors include his wife, Nanette; children, Albert (Paula) Amalfitano, Erik (Heather) Amalfitano and Allie McGuire, all of Edgewater; brother, Paul (Phyllis) Amalfitano and sister, Barbara Schultz of Massapequa, NY; mother-in-law, Mary Carro of Edgewater and grandchildren, Taylor, Apollonia, Kaytlyn, John, Arielle, Kylie, Billie Jean, Savannah and Mason. Visitation will be from 5 PM until 8 PM Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Dudley Edgewater Funeral Home, 433 N. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater. Funeral service will be 1 PM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the All Faiths Mausoleum in Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater with Rev. Aldrin Nunes, C.Ss.R., officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made payable to K of C Council #4934, ATTN: Al Amalfitano Memorial Scholarship Fund, K of C Council #4934, 998 Father Donlan Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.