Albert Pell
Oct. 20, 1931 - Oct. 25, 2019
Today we celebrate a beautiful life as we mark the passing of an exceptional family man and a pillar of our community. Albert was born on October 20, 1931, in Osteen, Florida. He was well respected in the citrus industry and was devoted to the development of the community, both past, present, and future. Albert always took great pride in his work, and he generously passed the benefits of this trait onto his family. Just two short weeks ago, he was on a tractor mowing the fields of Moonshine Hill. This was a typical day for him, at eighty-seven, he had been farming for over sixty-five years. Whether driving a forklift, moving fruit, or grading oranges, he thoroughly enjoyed his work. There was probably not an acre of land in Osteen that he had not traveled. He had also served in the Air Force during the Korean War. There are moments in our life that we will reflect on the things we have learned or gained through the years. Albert has taught us the value of family, hard work, and perseverance. He was a treasure to our family and community and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Janette. His legacy will live on through his children, Ash, Loretta, Mark, Connie, Ross, and his sister Jean. He was the proud Papa to six grandchildren, Alyssa, Aric, Lacy, Lindsey, Austin, and Christina. As well as ten great-grandchildren, Emily, Aaron, Shelby, Peyton, Madison, Sophie, Charlotte, Page, Kellen, and McKenzie. Funeral will be held at the Osteen Baptist Church on Saturday, November 2, 2019, with a 9:30 viewing and the service at 10:00, Internment at Osteen Cemetery. Meal at Osteen Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. To send flowers to the Albert Pell family please visit www.lankfordfuneralhome.com and visit The Tribute Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019