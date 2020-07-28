Albert W. "The Breadman" Smola, Sr.
September 1, 1941 - July 24, 2020
Albert W. Smola, Sr., better known as "Al the Breadman", passed away at the age of 78. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he graduated from North Hills High School, was an Army veteran, and became a manager for Giant Eagle Supermarket before relocating to Daytona Beach in 1979. Purchasing a bread route, he and his dog Jesse enjoyed their daily route and interactions with folks until Al retired at age 71. A Harley and car enthusiast, a passion he passed on to his children, Al also enjoyed all sports (but especially his beloved Steelers and #3 Dale Earnhardt), fishing, gardening, social gatherings, and eventually even golf. He is survived by his two children, Bonnie Smola and Albert Jr. (Lori); grandson, Tommy Smola; sister, Marian Jones and nephews Gary and Don Jones. Friends and family will gather for a Celebration of Al's Life on Thursday, July 30th from 5p-7p at the Original First Turn Steakhouse and Sports Bar in Port Orange. Arrangements entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, (386) 760-9660. To share memories with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com
.