Alberta Gentile

Alberta GentileOctober 2, 2020Alberta Gentile entered into rest October 2, 2020. Alberta moved to this area in 1993 from Paramus, New Jersey. She retired in 1972 as assistant manager of the renowned Finn & Claw Restaurant in Washington Township, N.J. She was also a stained glass designer for 35 plus years and has her work scattered over the Eastern Coast. She is survived by 2 nieces, 2 step-children, 4 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, send donations in her name to the Flagler Humane Society. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are made in the care of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.