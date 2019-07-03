Home

Lohman Funeral Home Deland
935 E New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 736-0021
Alberta June Meyer


1923 - 2019
Alberta June Meyer Obituary
Alberta June Meyer
April 28, 1923 - June 23, 32019
A. June Meyer, 96, of DeLand passed away Sunday June, 23, 2019. She was born on April 28, 1923 in Danville, IL, the daughter of the late Clint and Catherine Larson.
Mrs. Meyer was a telephone operator for AT&T in Danville, IL and in Daytona Beach and retired after 36 years of service. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, DeLand.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Franklin, husband Ben, her grandson's, Scott Russell and Ron Lau, wife Jami, and her two great grandson's Jackson and Ryker Lau.
No memorial is planned at this time. Online memories and condolences may be made at lohmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 3 to July 7, 2019
