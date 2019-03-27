|
Alberta Ray
08/15/1928 - 03/23/2019
Funeral Services for Ms. Alberta Ray, 90, Daytona Bch, who passed on March 23, 2019, will be 11 AM, Friday, March 29, 2019 at RJ Gainous Funeral Home, with Rev. Mattie Riley Hayes, Pastor, Greater New Hope AME Church, Jacksonville, FL, officiating. Interment will follow in Volusia Memorial Park. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today, (Thurs, Mar 28) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 9:30 AM until service time at the funeral home on Friday. Ms. Alberta Ray was born August 15, 1928, to the late William Jonah Ray and Eugenia Horn Ray in Dothan, AL. She was the 14th child of the couple's 15 children. Alberta and her siblings spent their early years in Dothan and afterwards relocated with her entire family to Plant City, FL, and Toms Creek, GA where she received her formal education. Alberta Ray moved to Daytona Bch in 1953 where she resided, worked and retired as a domestic worker. Affectionately known as "Berta," she was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend. She loved to travel to Washington DC to visit her son and grandchildren. When she took vacation, she packed up her car and traveled to visit her siblings and their families throughout Georgia and Florida. Alberta cooked her famous fruitcakes and shared them with everyone. She loved to laugh, tell family stories, sing in the choir and fellowship with neighbors and loved ones. She enjoyed gardening and other outdoor activities until her health declined. She leaves to cherish her memory a son, John L. Ray of Washington DC; 3 grandchildren: Jonah Ray and Kimberly Ray Jones (Wendell) of Washington DC, Lauren Ray Shingler (Bruce) of Columbia, SC; 2 great grandchildren: Sidney Jones and Brooklyn Shingler; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other sorrowing family members and friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019