Alberta "Dee" Stevens
December 31, 2019
Alberta "Dee" Stevens, of Palm Coast FL passed away Monday the 31st of December following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in 1944 in Cambridge, MD, predeceased by parents, Albert and Mary Stevens of Seaford, Delaware. Inspired by her 6th grade teacher, Dee decided to pursue a career in education. After graduating from high school in Delaware, Dee went on to earn degrees from Florida State University and University of Alabama. She retired after 35 years of teaching middle school business, computers and keyboarding classes in Arlington, Virginia. Dee was outgoing and had a terrific sense of humor. She loved sports of all types (go Yankees!), traveling the world, playing golf and spending numerous hours at the beach and in her pool. She recently parasailed, rode horses on the beach and was looking forward to more exciting adventures. Dee leaves behind multiple friends in Virginia and Florida and Misty, her beloved kitty of 22 years. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 6, at the Clymer Funeral Home in Palm Coast, Florida. Burial will be at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Seaford, Delaware. The family of Albert Stevens has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home and Cremations. Online condolences can be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020