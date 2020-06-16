Aleah Elizabeth Jones
05/13/2006 - 06/11/2020
Aleah Elizabeth Jones, 14, of DeBary, Florida, passed away on June 11, 2020. The funeral service will be held soon to honor Aleah and will be a private funeral for invited close family and friends due to the current pandemic. Reverend Cynthia Matthews of Christ Church Unity will be officiating. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Allen-Summerhill. Aleah was born in Orlando, Florida on May 13, 2006. She enjoyed the beach, dancing, an endless list of TV shows, getting her nails done, the color purple, and being with people she loved. Aleah is survived by her parents, Jaclyn Barath and Caleb Crawford, her grandparents, Cathy and Joseph Barath, her grandmother Tina Hendricks and grandfather John Crawford, her great-grandparents Catherine and Joseph Barath, Sr., Emily Muse, her adoptive father Derek Jones and many other family and friends. In lieu of flowers please donate to AdventHealth Foundation in memory of Aleah Jones to benefit the Child Life program. The family of Aleah Elizabeth wishes to thank the PICU team at the children's hospital of AdventHealth Orlando for their compassion and care for their daughter. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com.
05/13/2006 - 06/11/2020
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.